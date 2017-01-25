Governance builds character

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:59PM The University of Fiji has encouraged the study of Governance at their school as they believe it also builds individual characters.

Coordinator of University Wide Programmes at UniFiji, Sandhiya Goundar said that studying Post Graduate Diploma and Masters in Governance and Public Policy at the university helps students make critical decisions in policy making in the new era.

"Governance and policy making is an important aspect of the proper running of a country, but one must not forget that self-governance is equally, if not more, important," she said.

"Students will be exposed to leading thinkers and debates in the public, private and community sectors, and will develop capacities to enhance effectiveness in the workplace and gain a better understanding of the way governments operate as well as the major public issues confronting our society."

She further elaborated that students would be exposed to various governance policies which would help them understand how the society operates.

Registrations are on-going at the Saweni and Suva Campuses.