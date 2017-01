/ Front page / News

Update: 3:54PM THE body of a man who allegedly drowned at the Bouma Waterfall in Taveuni on Sunday last week is still at the Taveuni Hospital awaiting post mortem.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said police investigations into the 40 year olds death continued.

Ms Naisoro said the incident happened while the man was swimming at the waterfall on Sunday afternoon last week.

She confirmed the current national drowning death toll stood at six compared to seven last year.