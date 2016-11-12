Fiji Time: 10:12 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Prosecution presents rape defense information

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 3:52PM THE State today filed and served information to the defense in the case of the bus driver who is alleged to have raped a 12-year-old last year.

Sanjay  Naidu who is charged with one count rape appeared before  Justice  Achala  Wengapulli  at  the High Court in Suva today.

It is alleged the 34-year-old driver raped the child in a bus stop along Princess Road after she failed to get off at her destination on this driver's final trip of the day.

The alleged incident occurred on November 12, 2016.

The matter has been adjourned to February 14, 2017 for plea.

Mr Naidu?s bail has been extended.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji 'special'
  2. Clark is the new FSC boss
  3. Former rep cautions Fijian players
  4. Alleged inmate rape explored
  5. Proposed coalition to work on policies
  6. Smith resigns as Fiji TV boss
  7. Fire destroys supermarket, warehouse, bakery
  8. Publisher disallowed overseas travel
  9. Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians
  10. Vegetable supply drops, prices soar

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  8. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  10. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)