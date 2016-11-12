Prosecution presents rape defense information

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:52PM THE State today filed and served information to the defense in the case of the bus driver who is alleged to have raped a 12-year-old last year.

Sanjay Naidu who is charged with one count rape appeared before Justice Achala Wengapulli at the High Court in Suva today.

It is alleged the 34-year-old driver raped the child in a bus stop along Princess Road after she failed to get off at her destination on this driver's final trip of the day.

The alleged incident occurred on November 12, 2016.

The matter has been adjourned to February 14, 2017 for plea.

Mr Naidu?s bail has been extended.