Dolphins return with medal haul

+ Enlarge this image Dolphin Swimmers - Talei Meleisea, Waimakare Sorby & Keona Saukuru getting ready to race at the West Wave Aquatic Centre in Henderson, Auckland. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Update: 3:51PM THE Dolphin Swim Club Fiji hauled in a total of 28 medals at the Anthony Mosse Classic 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Club manager David Eyre said all swimmers did well at the competition in addition to those who won medals.

"All swimmers posted personal best times in addition to those who won their respective events," Mr Eyre said.

The team who won 15 gold, three silver and 10 bronze medals, returns home today.

"The team will now participate in the local Grand Prix series which starts on February 11 at the Damodar City Aquatic Centre," Mr Eyre said.