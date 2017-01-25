Fiji Time: 10:11 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dolphins return with medal haul

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 3:51PM THE Dolphin Swim Club Fiji hauled in a total of 28 medals at the Anthony Mosse Classic 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Club manager David Eyre said all swimmers did well at the competition in addition to those who won medals.

"All swimmers posted personal best times in addition to those who won their respective events," Mr Eyre said.

The team who won 15 gold, three silver and 10 bronze medals, returns home today.

"The team will now participate in the local Grand Prix series which starts on February 11 at the Damodar City Aquatic Centre," Mr Eyre said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji 'special'
  2. Clark is the new FSC boss
  3. Former rep cautions Fijian players
  4. Alleged inmate rape explored
  5. Proposed coalition to work on policies
  6. Smith resigns as Fiji TV boss
  7. Fire destroys supermarket, warehouse, bakery
  8. Publisher disallowed overseas travel
  9. Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians
  10. Vegetable supply drops, prices soar

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  8. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  10. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)