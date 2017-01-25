Fiji Time: 10:11 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Government donates equipment to Kavala school

MERE NALEBA
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 3:44PM SCHOOL children of Kalava Bay Primary School in Kadavu received $44,000 worth of beds, chairs, desks and mattresses from the government today when Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited the island.

Mr Bainimarama and government officials are touring Kadavu for the next four days during which the PM will open government projects.

While handing over the items, the Prime Minister said the high quality equipment should illustrate the government�s willingness to invest in the future of the children of Kadavu.

"We believe you deserve the best we can afford to give, we believe you are capable of doing well and we believe you will build an even better Fiji when it is your turn to inherit this great nation," he said.








