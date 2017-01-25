Jittu home destroyed in fire

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:42PM TULIA Navui is still in shock and disbelief after she lost everything she owned in a fire which destroyed her home at Jittu Estate in Suva today.

The mother of two could not contain her emotions as she spoke about the incident which shocked the community.

Ms Navui said she was having tea at home when people outside advised her that smoke was coming from the back of the house.

"I quickly made my way outside with my son and saw what was happening. I couldn�t save anything and I am lucky that no one was injured," she said.

"The fire started after 12 and the fire people came within thirty minutes. They managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses."

Ms Navui and her family had been living in the area for the past four years.