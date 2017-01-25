Water conservation key to development

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Kumar while opening the first-ever Water Forum at the Novotel Convention Centre in Lami this morning. Picture: Jonacani Lalakobau

Update: 3:37PM WATER conservation is a key factor in promoting sustainable development, says Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Kumar.

He made these comments while opening the first ever Water forum in Fiji at the Novotel Convention Centre in Lami this morning.

"The aim of this forum is to promote knowledge sharing on national and global water challenges and solutions and to also enhance sector coordination and governance," he said.

Mr Kumar also stated all stakeholders must work together and conserve water.



