Tamani impress Melbourne Rabels

PRAVIN NARAIN
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 3:36PM Tabadamu 7s team playmaker Teiri Tamani impressed Melbourne Rabels at the Nausori 7s held at the Sila Central High School grounds on Saturday.

Tamani was instrumental in Tabadamu's 12-10 win over Nausori in the final. 

Melbourne Rabels gave him a jersey after the tournament. 

Tamani who is originally from Kadavu played for John Wesley Secondary School between 2012 and 2014. He was also the find of the tournament in last year's Marist rugby 7s competition.

"They gave me a jersey and wished me the best for the tournament," Tamani said. 

"The officials told me they would contact me through email." 

"I played to my best and it might have impressed them. If I am provided with an opportunity to play for Melbourne Rebels then I won't step back."

Tabadamu coach Jale Melovatu said Tamani had been one of his important players in the team. 

"They saw Tamani's first game," he said. 

"Tamani is a good player and it is up to them and Tamani to decide."








