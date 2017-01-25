Fantastic Fiji say voyagers

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:03PM FIJIAN people are fantastic, say tourists who are on a 3000-capacity cruiseliner which berthed at Suva port this morning.

Among the visitors present was Joe Ursino, from Sydney Australia and eight family members cruising on Ms Voyager of the seas.

Mr Ursino said he was overwhelmed at the friendliness of the people in the country.

"This is my first visit to Fiji and I tell you the people here are fantastic. This place has got beautiful places to shop around and most wonderful thing is the beaches," Mr Ursino said.

"We came from Lautoka yesterday and now we will be going to Vanuatu and Mystery Island next. We are on a 12 night trip on this cruise."

The Ms Cruise liner is owned by Royal Caribbean International.