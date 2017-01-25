Fiji Time: 2:37 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fire destroys three flats

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 12:58PM A CAUBATI family is devastated after their flat was destroyed in a fire this morning.

Shavneel Chand and his five member family lost most of their belongings when fire from an adjacent flat burnt three flats including theirs at 9.30am today. 

"I was sleeping when my sister in law, Ranjita woke me up and told me she could see smoke coming out from the kitchen of flat two," Mr Chand said.

"Soon after that with the help of the neighbors, we managed to quickly save some of our belongings. The fire team arrived after 15 minutes and by then the blaze was so strong that we had to go to the roadside and wait."

Ranjita Chand said she was shocked at how fast the fire spread.

"I was feeding my two year old daughter when I noticed smoke coming out from the window. I went outside to check and saw the smoke. After that what happened was so fast that we were caught by surprise. The fire spread very quickly and I am thankful no one got hurt," Ms Chand said.

Ms Chand said the estimated cost to their damaged belongings would be around $10000.

Quick response from the National Fire Authority (NFA) prevented the fire from completely destroying two flats.








