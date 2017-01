/ Front page / News

Update: 12:45PM A POLICE officer charged with the rape of a fourteen year old girl today denied knowing her in court.

When he appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera, the accused showed his markings on his legs to assessors to prove mistaken identity as the complainant had said her rapist had a rose tattoo on his legs.

The student was allegedly raped at an old gymnasium at the police compound in Nasese.

The trial continues tomorrow.