Century strong celebrations

MERE NALEBA
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 12:05PM THE head of state today joined the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny to celebrate the 100th birthday of Sister Angela Cavey.

President Jioje Konrote and his wife Sarote Konrote were at the event to present their best wishes to Sister Angela.

"I�m here today representing the country. Thank you for your service to the nation, and the nation wishes you well on your birthday today," Mr Konrote said.

Sister Angela is originally from Ireland and served in Fiji as a St Joseph cluny sister since 1967.








