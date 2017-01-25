Fiji Time: 2:38 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Publisher disallowed overseas travel

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Update: 11:40AM THE bail variation application by Fiji Times general manager, Hank Arts has been dismissed by the High Court in Suva a few minutes ago.

In his ruling, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe dismissed the application and informed the applicant he had 30 days to appeal his ruling.

The head of The Fiji Times had intended to travel to New Zealand for medical treatment and for the wedding of his daughter.

Mr Arts is facing charges of inciting communal antagonism. He is charged with Fiji Times editor in chief, Fred Wesley, Nai Lalakai editor, Anare Ravula and letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca.








