+ Enlarge this image New FSC CEO Graham Clark (far right) with the Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan and FSC chairman Vishnu Mohan at todays announcement. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 11:31AM GRAHAM Clark is the new CEO of the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

This was just announced by FSC chairman Vishnu Mohan at FSC headquarters in Lautoka.

Mr Clark has extensive experience in the industry and has worked across the African continent in various capacities within the industry.

He is a chartered accountant by profession.