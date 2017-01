/ Front page / News

Update: 10:31AM THE appointment of a new Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO will be announced within the next hour.

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan, FSC chairman Vishnu Mohan and industry stakeholders are gathering at FSC headquarters in Lautoka where the announcement will be made at about 11am.

Mr Karan has said the new CEO will be tasked with improving milling efficiency and increasing cane production.