Winston, a grim reminder

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Inoke Degei shows where her grandmother's body was found after the severe tropical cyclone Winston at Navutoka Village Ra. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE past 11 months have been one of the most trying periods for some people in the Ra Province.

For those in Nayavutoka Village in Nakorotubu, slow reaction to cyclone warnings delivered over the radio and through mobile phones cost them two lives.

With almost a year since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston struck, village headman Timoci Nabogibogi remembers well what transpired on February 20.

In his capacity as village headman and head of the DISMAC team in the village, he took it upon himself to ensure the safety of everyone there.

The deaths of Keresi Tupou, 90, and Pauliasi Naiova, 32, however, are etched in his mind.

He recalls spreading word around the village to get people to safety in two of the more firm structures in the village.

Many doubted him that they were in the path of a monstrous cyclone.

"I did what I could in trying to get people to a much more stable home and to the church," he said.

"By that afternoon all the homes had been attended to, putting in place necessary shutters and what not.

"But even though I had told everyone to move, they didn't know what a Category 5 cyclone meant. It seemed like a foreign word altogether for them so no one took anything seriously.

"By 4pm we could feel the strong winds and families seemed content in their own homes. It was frustrating because the number of times I had asked families to move, no one did.

"It wasn't until the wind were much stronger that they finally understood what I was trying to tell them. I'm sad two lives were lost because the people weren't quick enough to listen to the warnings."

Pauliasi Naiova was paralysed on the left side of his body.

He lived with cousin Osea Baleasavu and his wife, who was pregnant during the storm.

That day Mr Nabogibogi remembers moving Mr Naiova from the lean-to home he was in to another house where he was left in the company of a man from the village.

"Early in the morning when the wind had passed I called everyone together so we could do a head count. We identified three missing and went looking for them. Pauliasi was found 20 metres from the home where we left him.

"I asked the young man who was with him what happened and he said he had fled to the church when the wind were strong because he was scared.

"I was speechless, but the wind were murderous and I understood the fear everyone would have felt that day."

Mrs Tupou was alone when she died.

"Her family was one of the many that didn't take heed of my advice to move to the church or one of the homes on the hill," said Mr Nabogibogi.

"When the wind grew stronger they couldn't take her. It was too late and they went without her. There was a tide surge that evening and she was washed away and it wasn't until early morning that we recovered her body.

"I would have done anything to have their lives saved, but things escalated quickly and most feared for their lives.

"We buried them the next day in one grave. There was nothing else we could do. The roads were inaccessible, teams hadn't mobilised yet so we did what we could.

"Pauliasi's family dreamt of him days after his death. He would show himself to them and most would consider that a bad omen while others would consider it just a dream.

"There is no point in dwelling on what could have been done and now we are looking ahead on what we can do.

"The two that passed away have taught us that we need to work together and act faster during natural disasters because all lives are equally important."