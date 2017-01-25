$3.1m Japan aid for schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Japanese Ambassador to Fiji His Excellency Mr Takuji Hanatani (left) and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum during the signing of the Adopt a School program documents at Suvavou House in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FOUR schools in the Western Division were given more than $3.1 million by the Japanese Government to assist in rehabilitation works after sustaining damage by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

The four institutions —Balevuto Public School and Koronubu Sangam School in Ba, Navatusila District School in Navosa and Toko Primary School in Tavua — are being assisted under the Fiji Government's Adopt-A-School program.

The funds from the Japanese Government are being facilitated through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects program.

In a statement, the Japanese Government said the $3.16m would include the construction and rehabilitation of classroom buildings for four schools including the provision of desks and chairs for teachers and students among other items.

Koronubu Sangam School received $238,866 for:

* general school building rehabilitation; and

* 70 sets of students' desks and chairs and five sets of teachers' desks and chairs.

Toko Primary School received $840,520 for:

* general rehabilitation;

* construction of a four classroom block;

* water tank;

* 70 sets of students' desks and chairs; and

* two sets of teachers' desks and chairs.

Balevuto Public School received $1,118,558 for:

* construction of a school building that will house the school office, library, computer room, three classrooms, a canteen and a tool room; and

* 72 student desks, four students' large tables, 102 students' chairs and five sets of teachers' desks.

Navatusila District School received $965,559 for:

* construction of a new classroom block;

* a new storeroom;

* general rehabilitation of all school buildings including the kindergarten and six teachers' quarters; and

* installation of a water harvesting system;

* 50 students' desks and chairs, two sets of teachers' tables and chairs; and

* a new school generator.