Addressing the issue of labour shortage

THE Sugar Ministry will explore ways in which mechanical harvesters brought into the country can assist farmers from all sectors.

The shortage and often unavailability of canecutters was a common issue raised by farmers during a meeting with Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

Yaladro, Tavua, farmer Rajendra Raghlu said they had formed a co-operative consisting of farmers in the area and they were looking at purchasing mechanical harvesters to assist with cutting cane.

He said they required Government assistance to help pay for the down payment of the machine.

Mr Karan informed the farmers that while mechanisation was the future of the industry, they needed to look at solutions that would benefit everyone.

He said with regards to the mechanical harvesters, they would have to determine whether the formation of co-operatives in different sectors would benefit all farmers.

He said they would discuss whether partially funding mechanical harvesters purchased by the cooperatives would be viable for remaining cane growers.