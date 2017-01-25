Fiji Time: 2:37 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Addressing the issue of labour shortage

Shayal Devi
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

THE Sugar Ministry will explore ways in which mechanical harvesters brought into the country can assist farmers from all sectors.

The shortage and often unavailability of canecutters was a common issue raised by farmers during a meeting with Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

Yaladro, Tavua, farmer Rajendra Raghlu said they had formed a co-operative consisting of farmers in the area and they were looking at purchasing mechanical harvesters to assist with cutting cane.

He said they required Government assistance to help pay for the down payment of the machine.

Mr Karan informed the farmers that while mechanisation was the future of the industry, they needed to look at solutions that would benefit everyone.

He said with regards to the mechanical harvesters, they would have to determine whether the formation of co-operatives in different sectors would benefit all farmers.

He said they would discuss whether partially funding mechanical harvesters purchased by the cooperatives would be viable for remaining cane growers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji 'special'
  2. Clark is the new FSC boss
  3. Proposed coalition to work on policies
  4. Alleged inmate rape explored
  5. Former rep cautions Fijian players
  6. Smith resigns as Fiji TV boss
  7. Fire destroys supermarket, warehouse, bakery
  8. Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians
  9. Vegetable supply drops, prices soar
  10. Workshop to address fish health

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  8. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  10. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)