Families helped

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

RA provincial administrator Elimi Rokoduvu says most families in the province affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston would have been assisted through the Help for Homes initiative.

Mr Rokoduvu said while there was no conclusive data released, there is a general notion that most families would have been helped.

"There were no figures released by the Social Welfare Department but looking at the people turning up to fill forms and get cards at the government building in Rakiraki, we believe that most of them have been assisted," he said.

An assessment conducted by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in March 2016 recorded 3360 houses destroyed and 5846 partly damaged with the Ra Province being one of the most severely affected areas.

Schools in the province had also been affected with 22 to undergo reconstruction and renovations within the next two school terms.

The province has 112 schools, 62 Early Childhood Education centres, 42 primary schools, seven secondary schools and one vocational school, all with a total of 8676 students.

Mr Rokoduvu said tenders had been called and work is expected to commence soon.








