Long wait is over

A GROUP of food vendors at the Labasa market are relieved after their new stall was built.

The stall, which cost $10,000 to build, will have a huge impact on the groups' food parcel business.

The six women who lost their previous stall to a fire in August last year are now happy to know that they can sell their food parcels in a healthier environment.

Food vendor Sylvia Bonaveidogo said they were happy to see that the new stall was properly built and they no longer had to worry about the heavy rain because they would be safe and dry inside their new stall.

"We have waited long enough for this new stall to be built and now we don't have to worry about sharing a temporary shed within limited space," she said.

Mrs Bonaveidogo said they could now operate their business freely in their own space.

"We have our own space and we are thankful to the Labasa Town Council for providing a new stall for us," she said.

Labasa market manager Shalendra Chand said they would have built the stall earlier but had to wait for reports from the National Fire Authority and police which caused the delay.

"We are thankful that we have finally provided these vendors with what they have been waiting for, for so long and now they don't have to worry about the rain, and they have their own space," Mr Chand said.