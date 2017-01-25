Fiji Time: 2:38 PM on Wednesday 25 January

No extensive damage to crops in Ra

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

AGRICULTURAL assessments conducted in the Ra Province after the floods associated with TD04F, indicate there was no extensive damage to crops, says Ra provincial administrator Elimi Rokoduvu.

He said most families would have started to rebuild their lives after the distribution of funds under the Help for Homes initiative.

"Looking at all communities affected, I think by now they would have started rebuilding and the distribution of Help for Homes funds last week would have helped and will be a boost for them," Mr Rokoduvu said.

"After the flood there was said to be a lot of damage to crops but according to the agricultural department the damage was not that high," he said.

Mr Rokoduvu said most damage was sustained by people in the highlands.

Earlier this year the Ministry of Agriculture said the cost of damage to the sector after TD04F was $11.7 million. Of this amount, $2.3m worth of damage was recorded in the Western Division inclusive of the Ra Province.








