No safe escape

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A MONTH after the heavy floods that caused major destruction in various villages around the country, villagers of Tobu in Ra are now in dire need of an evacuation centre to shelter them from future floods.

Village headman Koresi Naucukidi said more than 10 families from the village suffered during major floods because of the unavailability of an evacuation centre.

According to Mr Naucukidi, the villagers had to walk more than 10 metres and cross a bridge to reach the nearest evacuation centre at the village.

"On our side of the village there are about 15 houses and on the other side of the village there are about 20 houses.

"During the last flood, we had lot of difficulties getting our belongings and families across to the centre," he said.

"We have to cross a bridge and every time there's heavy rain the bridge gets flooded as well and becomes very unsafe for us to cross."

The last time more than half of the village went under water was during one of the major floods in 2004.

"The flood last month caused the same thing and huge damage to our houses and belongings and that is why we really need an evacuation centre on our side of the village," Mr Naucukidi said.

He says they will want to progress with this project as soon as they are able to acquire funding to prevent their homes from being damaged in future floods.








