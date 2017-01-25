Village support for Raiyawa girl

/ Front page / News

WITH the hope of providing the best education for their children, the Raiyawa family of Namoli Village in Labasa raised $770 to help send their daughter to school this year.

The contribution that was made last weekend was aimed at providing the best education not only to the Raiyawa family but to all the children of Namoli Village.

In an interview, Josephine Raiyawa, whose daughter is expected to attend the University of the South Pacific next month, described the contribution made by a few villagers as a way forward for them.

"Life is getting hard nowadays and we planned this soli so we could send our youngest daughter to school this year," she said.

Mrs Raiyawa said the contribution had opened up ideas to most youths in the village who had wished to resume their studies but had financial difficulties in doing so.

"We are glad that most of the villagers showed their support by coming in with their families to give in their contribution," she said.

"We are happy that we are now able to send our daughter to school next month and we now plan to organise contributions like this in the near future so we can continue to help others achieve their dreams of going back to school."

Mrs Raiyawa thanked all the families and the vanua of Namoli for their contribution.

"We are glad that the vanua openly accepted our invitation and we thank each and every family for their contribution."