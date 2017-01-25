Fiji Time: 2:38 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Policeman on rape trial

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl who was allegedly raped by a policeman in Suva last year went to a police medical centre to ask if police officers were allowed to ill-treat police officers' children, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

This was revealed by an employee at the centre who took the witness stand for prosecution as the trial went into its second day.

The 42-year-old policeman, who is charged with three counts of rape, is on trial before Justice Vinsent Perera.

In her evidence, the witness informed the court that the victim had visited her sometime in February last year and informed her of the incident.

She told the court the victim had told her that on a particular day early last year, the accused was alleged to have been half naked and was calling the victim from inside a store.

She said the victim had also told her that the accused had visited her one day at school and bought her some fish and chips and a bottle of juice with white medicine in it.

The court heard the victim threw the bottle of juice away.

The witness said when the victim questioned the accused why he came to see her, the accused told the victim that her father had sent him.

In cross examination, the witness informed the court that the victim had not mentioned about the accused when she relayed the events at first.

The victim only told her about the accused later after describing to her about the green car which was alleged to have been the accused's car.

The trial continues today.








