Elements of offences depressing

/ Front page / News

POLICE Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says while the crime rate against children has decreased, elements of these crimes are depressing.

Releasing the 2016 crime analysis report yesterday, Brig-Gen Qiliho said offences such as assault occasioning actual bodily harm, rape and attempted rape were recorded as the most common types of physical and sexual abuse that children were victims of.

He pointed out further analysis showed infants to children aged five years fall victims to crime, both physical and sexual in nature.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said for the six to 12-year olds, girls were mostly victims of assault causing actual bodily harm, followed by rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

"The 13 to 17-year-old females are mostly victims of rape, defilement, abduction and assault causing actual bodily harm, while males are mostly victims of assault offences."

He said another statistic that was truly disturbing was that girls aged three to 17-year-old made up 37 per cent of the total rape cases reported in 2016.