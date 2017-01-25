Crime rate drops

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police Commissioner Brig-General Sitiveni Qiliho adresses the media during the press conference at the Police Headquarters in Nasinu yesterday. Picture: LICE MOVONO

THE Fiji Police Force has recorded an overall reduction in the crime rate in the country for last year, but the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) claims the figures are not correct.

Releasing the 2016 crime analysis report yesterday, Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said there was a reduction of four per cent in the overall crime rate from an 18 per cent increase for the 2014-2015 period.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the police also recorded a reduction in crimes against children by 3 per cent compared with 13 per cent increase recorded in the 2014 to 2015 period.

"I am delighted to announce that from a reduction of 0.15 per cent recorded in the 2014 to the 2015 period, we were able to reduce crimes against women further by recording a 6 per cent reduction for the 2015 to 2016 period," he said.

He also revealed police were able to achieve a 19 per cent reduction the past year in complaints against police and its services compared with 16 per cent reduction in the previous year.

"On our detection rate, we managed to achieve 62 per cent which is eight per cent less than our target of 70 per cent."

FWCC co-ordinator, Shamima Ali claims the figure was away from what was the reality on the ground.

"Those are reported cases and that does not mean there is a reduction in Fiji of those cases," she said.

"I don't believe this (rates) is a reflection of the actual cases in the country.

"The crisis centre believes reporting cases continues to be problematic, because with the problems we are getting."

Ms Ali claims cases of domestic violence were also high, with a new trend of cross charging the women complainants. She revealed the nature of the cases committed in the country was also getting very gruesome.

"The intensity of the violence, we have noticed that also from generally what is happening around it, the access to social media, internet and often it also has to do with the political situation and hatred for women comes up."

Brig-Gen Qiliho had also issued a stern warning to his officers that the police would get rid of "dirty cops" who commit crimes against citizens.

"The reason as to why I want to highlight these troubling statistics is because there is a dire need for us to work together because enough is enough," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

Religious bodies such as the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha and the Fiji Muslim League have welcomed the reduction, saying the people now have more confidence in reporting these crimes.

Save the Children Fiji has also welcomed the reduction in crime against children, saying it was a positive sign for the country.