Home invasions

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

HOME invasions in the country have increased with the country's Western Division being the target by criminal elements.

This was revealed by Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho yesterday, who said the Western Division, recorded a significant increase of 37 per cent in home invasions last year.

"We have those statistics but we don't want to cause unnecessary alarms," he said.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said towards the second half of last year, the police noticed the hardened criminals tended to migrate to the west instead of targeting the banks.

"We have put in place causes of action to deal with it which we cannot divulge, it's for us to implement.

"We have made significant arrests last month when we formed a special taskforce in the division and that showed a decrease recently and we will continue to do that.

"We are implementing structures to make the police force more effective, in previous years, we had the strike back team but there were a lot of issues regarding police brutality."

Brig-Gen Qiliho said there was a clear directive in place that any reports of home invasions should be immediately attended to by the police.

* Editorial on PAGE 8








