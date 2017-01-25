Fiji Time: 2:37 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Trio on work placement with top unis

Charlene Lanyon
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

ETIVINA Lovo hopes to influence more interest and studies in the field of bioethics in Fiji and the region, saying this will help address situations in the healthcare system.

Ms Lovo, a research fellow at the Fiji National University, joined Dr Lalotoa Mulitalo and Vincent Lal at a reception yesterday for the announcement of the 2017 Greg Urwin Awards.

The three recipients will receive a three-month work placement at James Cook University, University of Queensland and the Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences respectively in their fields of expertise.

Ms Lovo said bioethics was a new concept that dealt with ethical issues emerging from new situations and possibilities brought about by advancement in biology and medicine.

"I want more people, especially here in Fiji, to study and be qualified in this field because it is something that those in the medical system and healthcare field will certainly face during their career," she said.

"These people will face situations in hospitals where they will be torn between decisions and what is morally right and acceptable, there will be differing opinions from doctors and nurses and from the family and relatives so it would be good if these health workers understand the situation and know what to do."

Mr Lal said he would be focused on studying the health risks from exposure to chemicals by ingestion and how it related to conditions such as cancer.

Dr Mulitalo of Samoa hopes to develop a Pacific-focused manual for legislative drafting by the end of her placement.








