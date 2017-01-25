Fiji Time: 2:38 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Plea for bail

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A MAN charged with the rape of his stepdaughter yesterday asked the High Court in Suva if he could be released on bail because his family had no house and his children were not going to school.

The stepfather who is charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

The State yesterday confirmed that the accused had filed two bail applications and it asked the court for 14 days to reply to the bail application.

When informed of this, the accused pleaded to Justice Rajasinghe if he could at least be given three weeks to go and rebuild his house which was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in Rakiraki in February last year.

The accused said there was also no food for his family which was why he needed to be bailed.

The alleged offences occurred between March 19 and March 26, 2016 in Suva.

The trial date has been fixed from May 22 to May 26 this year. The accused has been further remanded in custody. He will reappear in court on February 8.








