Blacklisted get second chance

SUGARCANE growers who were previously blacklisted for misusing cane planting grants will be given a second chance.

This was the word from Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

"We have had instances in the past where Government released grants for cane planting and farmers took advantage of those grants," he said.

"But when the time came for planting cane, they used the grants for some other purpose and made claims that their cane did not grow or was destroyed by unfavourable weather conditions.

"Of course, there were farmers who took the grants and planted cane and due to drought, floods or other conditions, their crops did not germinate and grow.

"We are sympathetic to these genuine farmers.

"My message to farmers who were blacklisted due to misuse of grants is this — we will give you a second chance this year but we will be closely monitoring your progress.

"If you continue to misuse the grant then there will be consequences."

Government has allocated $4.6 million from the 2016 budget and a further $9m from the 2016-2017 budget for cane planting grants.