Fiji Time: 2:37 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Blacklisted get second chance

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

SUGARCANE growers who were previously blacklisted for misusing cane planting grants will be given a second chance.

This was the word from Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

"We have had instances in the past where Government released grants for cane planting and farmers took advantage of those grants," he said.

"But when the time came for planting cane, they used the grants for some other purpose and made claims that their cane did not grow or was destroyed by unfavourable weather conditions.

"Of course, there were farmers who took the grants and planted cane and due to drought, floods or other conditions, their crops did not germinate and grow.

"We are sympathetic to these genuine farmers.

"My message to farmers who were blacklisted due to misuse of grants is this — we will give you a second chance this year but we will be closely monitoring your progress.

"If you continue to misuse the grant then there will be consequences."

Government has allocated $4.6 million from the 2016 budget and a further $9m from the 2016-2017 budget for cane planting grants.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji 'special'
  2. Clark is the new FSC boss
  3. Proposed coalition to work on policies
  4. Alleged inmate rape explored
  5. Former rep cautions Fijian players
  6. Smith resigns as Fiji TV boss
  7. Fire destroys supermarket, warehouse, bakery
  8. Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians
  9. Vegetable supply drops, prices soar
  10. Workshop to address fish health

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  8. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  10. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)