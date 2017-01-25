/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Once completed, the new buildings at Vunikavikaloa Arya School built by New Zealand Red Cross and Fiji Red Cross will be able to withstand category five cyclones. Picture: MARGARET WISE

BY the end of the first term, 230 students at Vunikavikaloa Arya School in Ra who are presently studying in tents, will be sitting in brand new classrooms built to withstand Category 5 cyclones.

Once completed, the new steel-framed buildings will provide shelter for students from Matawailevu, Savusavu and Nausori villages and Bainisoqosoqo and Vunikavikaloa settlements.

The initiative is the result of a partnership by the Fiji Red Cross Society and New Zealand Red Cross.

Fiji Red Cross director general Filipe Nainoca acknowledged the participation of his Kiwi counterparts.

"We thank the New Zealand Red Cross for helping us build a safe and resilient school for the students, teachers and community and also for future generations," he said.

The classrooms are being built using new technology from New Zealand called "framcad".

The local community said the new, resilient building would bring a sense of security for students.

"We are so grateful and fortunate with the big help that FRCS has provided and because of them my grandchildren will be able to go back to attend school which is in good condition," said Vasiti Adi Turaga. Holly Griffin, New Zealand Red Cross recovery co-ordinator, said the project was mutually beneficial.

"We are happy to be part of this Safe School Project and to help strengthen the Nalawa branch of FRCS," she said.