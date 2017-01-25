Help for poor students

/ Front page / News

MORE students from poor families can be assisted if people support events such as the Ba Farmers Carnival, says the carnival committee's executive chairman Narendra Padarath.

Mr Padarath made the comments while handing over stationery packs to 50 students in Ba yesterday.

The packs were put together with funds raised from the Ba Farmers Carnival held in October last year.

Mr Padarath said the stationery packs were given to students who came from families living in abject poverty.

"These are students from very poor backgrounds who are able to attend school through Government's free tuition, textbooks and bus fare schemes but are not able to afford the other necessities," he said.

Ajitesh Kumar, 17, from Nukuloa College said the pack would remove a huge burden on his family.

"My father is a canecutter and he does not earn much, so this will go a long way in helping us," he said.

Adi Keakea, 15, from AD Patel College in Varadoli said the NFU aid was a blessing to her and her family.

Five students from five primary and five secondary schools in Ba were assisted by the NFU initiative.