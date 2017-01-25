Fiji Time: 2:37 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Local travel agent to service China's second-tier cities

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

OVER the past three years, Rosie Holidays has chartered 11 Fiji Airways Airbus A330 aircraft and flown in about 3000 tourists direct from China and Taiwan to Nadi.

In the process, the Nadi-based local travel giant has raked in about $52 million in foreign exchange earnings.

And last night, the tourism operator marked another first by enticing 300 guests from China's City of Heaven, Hangzhou.

Rosie Holidays managing director Tony Whitton said the Chinese tourists were in the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year this Saturday.

"This will be the third year we are running these air charters from mainland China in partnership with our partners in China together with Tourism Fiji and our national airline, Fiji Airways," he said.

"This year, we will be mounting a service into a second-tier city.

"In the past two years, we have operated charters into first-tier cities of Beijing and Shanghai.

"These cities are big but very busy with competition. So this year we want to see how a second-tier city like Hangzhou will respond."

Mr Whitton said in his view, cities like Hangzhou should not be called second-tier but rather big-opportunity cities as 54 per cent of all upscale imported USA products were consumed in second-tier cities.

"And most important, many of our competitor destinations are not in these cities marketing so aggressively. It will be an interesting experiment. But so far, demand for Fiji on our flights has been encouraging and we expect to deliver over 400 new Chinese visitors as a result of this initiative in the next two weeks."

Tourism Fiji CEO Matthew Stoeckel said 50,000 Chinese tourists visited Fiji this year, representing a 22 per cent increase from the year before.

"China is our fourth largest source market and is expected to continue to grow in 2017 on the back of increased marketing and promotions in the region," he said.

"Rosie's investment in this vast and emerging market through the charter flights contributes significantly to this success in the market and importantly aligns with Tourism Fiji's strategy to drive visitor arrivals in our low season".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji 'special'
  2. Clark is the new FSC boss
  3. Proposed coalition to work on policies
  4. Alleged inmate rape explored
  5. Former rep cautions Fijian players
  6. Smith resigns as Fiji TV boss
  7. Fire destroys supermarket, warehouse, bakery
  8. Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians
  9. Vegetable supply drops, prices soar
  10. Workshop to address fish health

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  8. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  10. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)