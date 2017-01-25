Local travel agent to service China's second-tier cities

/ Front page / News

OVER the past three years, Rosie Holidays has chartered 11 Fiji Airways Airbus A330 aircraft and flown in about 3000 tourists direct from China and Taiwan to Nadi.

In the process, the Nadi-based local travel giant has raked in about $52 million in foreign exchange earnings.

And last night, the tourism operator marked another first by enticing 300 guests from China's City of Heaven, Hangzhou.

Rosie Holidays managing director Tony Whitton said the Chinese tourists were in the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year this Saturday.

"This will be the third year we are running these air charters from mainland China in partnership with our partners in China together with Tourism Fiji and our national airline, Fiji Airways," he said.

"This year, we will be mounting a service into a second-tier city.

"In the past two years, we have operated charters into first-tier cities of Beijing and Shanghai.

"These cities are big but very busy with competition. So this year we want to see how a second-tier city like Hangzhou will respond."

Mr Whitton said in his view, cities like Hangzhou should not be called second-tier but rather big-opportunity cities as 54 per cent of all upscale imported USA products were consumed in second-tier cities.

"And most important, many of our competitor destinations are not in these cities marketing so aggressively. It will be an interesting experiment. But so far, demand for Fiji on our flights has been encouraging and we expect to deliver over 400 new Chinese visitors as a result of this initiative in the next two weeks."

Tourism Fiji CEO Matthew Stoeckel said 50,000 Chinese tourists visited Fiji this year, representing a 22 per cent increase from the year before.

"China is our fourth largest source market and is expected to continue to grow in 2017 on the back of increased marketing and promotions in the region," he said.

"Rosie's investment in this vast and emerging market through the charter flights contributes significantly to this success in the market and importantly aligns with Tourism Fiji's strategy to drive visitor arrivals in our low season".