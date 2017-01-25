Fiji Time: 2:38 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Group plans to expand beehives

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

TOSOVATA Women's Group of Bulileka in Labasa plan to expand their honey business projects by bringing in 10 more beekeeping boxes as part of their development plans for 2017.

Group secretary Asenaca Silo said their mission was for members of the group to be the change within the village and their family.

"We have worked hard to be great helpers in our families, village and in our society and by doing so we managed to pull through with this project and we have no regrets," she said.

Ms Silo said the group's main responsibility was to give in their tithes before they spent the rest of their money on anything else.

"We found that not only hard work is pushing our business to success but our dedication to God and our honesty of taking care of those who need our help," she said.

"The foundation of our success is God and we give him back the glory and we also thank the Ministry for Agriculture for recognising our work and for supporting us this year."

Ms Silo said their business had helped fund three children from their village to return to school this year.

"We are glad we can be of great help not only to our family but to other families in the village who need our help," she said.

"Part of our development plans this year is on education, help with village projects and to create employment opportunities.

"A good sign of job creation is the extra 10 honey boxes that we will be receiving later this week."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji 'special'
  2. Clark is the new FSC boss
  3. Proposed coalition to work on policies
  4. Alleged inmate rape explored
  5. Former rep cautions Fijian players
  6. Smith resigns as Fiji TV boss
  7. Fire destroys supermarket, warehouse, bakery
  8. Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians
  9. Vegetable supply drops, prices soar
  10. Workshop to address fish health

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  8. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  10. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)