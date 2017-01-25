Group plans to expand beehives

/ Front page / News

TOSOVATA Women's Group of Bulileka in Labasa plan to expand their honey business projects by bringing in 10 more beekeeping boxes as part of their development plans for 2017.

Group secretary Asenaca Silo said their mission was for members of the group to be the change within the village and their family.

"We have worked hard to be great helpers in our families, village and in our society and by doing so we managed to pull through with this project and we have no regrets," she said.

Ms Silo said the group's main responsibility was to give in their tithes before they spent the rest of their money on anything else.

"We found that not only hard work is pushing our business to success but our dedication to God and our honesty of taking care of those who need our help," she said.

"The foundation of our success is God and we give him back the glory and we also thank the Ministry for Agriculture for recognising our work and for supporting us this year."

Ms Silo said their business had helped fund three children from their village to return to school this year.

"We are glad we can be of great help not only to our family but to other families in the village who need our help," she said.

"Part of our development plans this year is on education, help with village projects and to create employment opportunities.

"A good sign of job creation is the extra 10 honey boxes that we will be receiving later this week."