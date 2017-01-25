Fiji Time: 2:38 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Alleged inmate rape explored

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has welcomed the independent investigation into the alleged rape of an inmate.

Commission director Ashwin Raj said his team would also monitor the progress of the investigations.

Mr Raj and his team went to the Vaturekuka Corrections Centre in Labasa early this month to visit the victim who is alleged to have been raped by a corrections officer last year.

"The commission strongly recommends that the inmate be transferred from the existing corrections facility where she is detained to the Suva Women's Corrections Centre," he said.

"This also underscores the importance of a gender-sensitive human rights training for corrections officers and regular monitoring of all places of detention by the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission."

Mr Raj thanked the FCS for its intervention which resulted in the termination of the corrections officer and an independent investigation conducted by female police officers from the Sexual Offences Unit in Labasa.

Mr Raj said it was encouraging to note that the department had disclosed CCTV footage to the police to facilitate the investigation.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the officer had not been charged as they await legal advice from the ODPP.








