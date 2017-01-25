'Support children'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Kubulau District School organise their desks inside the tent as they prepare for the new school term. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

PARENTS in Kubulau district in Bua have been urged to support their children in order to maintain the improved exam results achieved last year.

Kubulau District School manager Anasa Sevukiwai said the increased pass rate last year compared with 2015 had alerted parents about the importance of education.

Despite the use of tents, Mr Sevukiwai said parents were urged to concentrate on their children's academic performance.

"Our classrooms are still not fixed, our children spent last year in tents but they achieved a good pass rate for the Year 6 and Year 8 exams," he said.

"That is encouraging because last year, the pass rate for Year 6 increased from 46 per cent in 2015 to 56 per cent in 2016.

"The Year 8 students had a pass rate of 68 per cent from the 56 percent in 2015 and this is why the parents should continue to support their children."

Mr Sevukiwai said the results were achieved because teachers, students and parents worked together. While some parents have assisted the Ministry of Education in constructing the teachers' quarters, others have helped teachers clean up the school area.

"We all play a role in our children's education and I am positive that our children will do better this year," Mr Sevukiwai said.

"The boarders have been sent home because we don't have a hostel so the support from parents will be even better."