FIJI Television's general manager international Karen Lobendahn has taken over the post of acting chief executive officer for the company.

This follows the official announcement of Fiji TV CEO Geoffrey Smith's resignation yesterday.

Ms Lobendahn will assume the acting position with effect from next month until a substantive CEO is appointed.

"The board of Fiji TV placed its gratitude to Smith for his contribution for the past 18 years," a statement from the company said.