FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

A JOURNALIST knows how important the morning meetings are.

Yesterday, one of them rushed to the office excitedly with the thought that she had a lot of news tips for her boss.

When she got to work, she started talking about her news tips and that she would travel to Korovou in Tailevu to cover a fire.

Beachcomber heard that her colleagues started laughing and told her that another news reporter was already in Korovou.

The reporter told her colleagues that she had wanted to go on the long trip so that she could catch up on her sleep.

Lessons learnt — sleep early and come to work early with a fresh mind.