Proposed coalition to work on policies

/ Front page / News

THREE political parties holding discussions on forging a coalition to contest the 2018 General Election have agreed to work on a coalition manifesto.

A meeting was held in Suva yesterday between the Social Democratic Liberal Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne.

Speaking on behalf of the parties, Mr Chaudhry said the meeting agreed to draw up a memorandum of agreement to be executed by the leaders of the participating parties.

He said the meeting also agreed to work on a coalition manifesto to be concluded in consultation with all participating parties.

They also agreed to address the immediate issues connected with the general election, mainly the appointment of members of the new Electoral Commission and a new Supervisor of Elections with the requisite professional qualifications and independence of office.

Furthermore, they agreed to see the implementation of the Multi National Observer Group, which observed the 2014 election, as well as those of the last Fijian Electoral Commission whose term expired on January 9.

"The implementation of their recommendations will require changes to the electoral laws," said Mr Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry said the parties agreed to pursue the reinstatement of single member constituencies which provided for a more democratic and effective representation of the people as noted by Chief Justice Anthony Gates in one of his recent addresses to the new law graduates.

"We also agreed to continue dialogue with leaders of other opposition parties and proposed political parties with a view to persuade them to join hands," Mr Chaudhry said.

He said the idea of a grand coalition was well received because the public saw it as a great opportunity for the unification of the nation.