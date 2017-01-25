Workshop to address fish health

/ Front page / News

STAKEHOLDERS have gathered in Suva for a four-day workshop to develop capacity and policies on aquatic biosecurity and animal health.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau opened the consultations yesterday and said the event provided the platform for establishing a National Aquatic Animal Health Strategy (NAAHS).

Aquatic animals include tilapia (freshwater fish), prawns, shrimps and grass carp.

"Aquatic biosecurity and animal health is a relatively new area for the countries in the Pacific region and Fiji is no exception. It is an emerging issue not only for Fiji but also for the region due to the increase in trade of aquatic products, including live aquatic animals," said Mr Koroilavesau. "Due to the emergence of serious issues with the trade of aquatic products like diseases and invasive species, it is important that a proactive approach be taken to develop a strategy to address aquatic biosecurity and animal health issues.

"Without such advance planning, a country will be ill-prepared to new developments in international trade and the global situation with regard to serious trans-boundary aquatic animal diseases (TAADS)."

Mr Koroilavesau said the draft NAAHS would support the Government's focus on addressing aquatic animal health issues.

Representatives from the University of the South Pacific, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) and the Pacific Community (SPC) also presented on various aspects of animal health and aquatic biosecurity in Fiji.

USP school of marine sciences lecturer Salote Waqairatu said Fiji exported live aquatic animals but not in large amounts. In a presentation, Ms Waqairatu said the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) should focus on increasing their collaborative work to develop more in the aquatic animal health section.

BAF veterinarian Kanagasapapathy Bhaheerathan said the organisation had a system in place to identify risks, engage stakeholders and promote and support export and food security.

The workshops ends on Friday.