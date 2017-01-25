Fiji Time: 2:37 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

FIJIANS across the country have been urged to look after senior citizens.

The call came from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who said how the elderly were treated spoke volume of the caring nature of any society.

Mr Bainimarama made the comments while opening the newly-redeveloped Tikaram Park in Lami.

The opening ceremony featured many Lami residents yesterday.

"I'm very proud that the grounds also include an area designated for our senior citizens so we can offer them a space to take in the sea breeze and enjoy the natural beauty you are blessed with at this new park facility," Mr Bainimarama said.

"How senior citizens are treated says a lot about the caring nature of any society, so setting aside this space should be a point of pride for every Fijian — and I ask that it be respected."

Mr Bainimarama said the park was also to allow for Fijians living in the greater Lami area to keep fit and practise healthy living, through frequent physical exercise with the park facilities.

"I encourage all of you to take some time-out of your busy lives to enjoy with your children and your loved ones, relax and take in everything this new park has to offer," he said.

"I'm confident these new grounds are going to become a source of life and energy for your community, and make all that much prouder to call Lami Town your home."

He said he was keen to see Lami residents continue to work in building Lami Town, in improving its standards of living and play a greater role in national development.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 56.220053.2200
GBP 0.38940.3814
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji 'special'
  2. Clark is the new FSC boss
  3. Proposed coalition to work on policies
  4. Alleged inmate rape explored
  5. Former rep cautions Fijian players
  6. Smith resigns as Fiji TV boss
  7. Fire destroys supermarket, warehouse, bakery
  8. Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians
  9. Vegetable supply drops, prices soar
  10. Workshop to address fish health

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  7. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  8. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  10. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)