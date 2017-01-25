Care for the elderly, Bainimarama urges Fijians

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama shares a light moment with students and teachers of Lami Academy Kindergarten during the opening of the newly re-developed Tikaram Park in Lami on Monday, January 24, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

FIJIANS across the country have been urged to look after senior citizens.

The call came from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who said how the elderly were treated spoke volume of the caring nature of any society.

Mr Bainimarama made the comments while opening the newly-redeveloped Tikaram Park in Lami.

The opening ceremony featured many Lami residents yesterday.

"I'm very proud that the grounds also include an area designated for our senior citizens so we can offer them a space to take in the sea breeze and enjoy the natural beauty you are blessed with at this new park facility," Mr Bainimarama said.

"How senior citizens are treated says a lot about the caring nature of any society, so setting aside this space should be a point of pride for every Fijian — and I ask that it be respected."

Mr Bainimarama said the park was also to allow for Fijians living in the greater Lami area to keep fit and practise healthy living, through frequent physical exercise with the park facilities.

"I encourage all of you to take some time-out of your busy lives to enjoy with your children and your loved ones, relax and take in everything this new park has to offer," he said.

"I'm confident these new grounds are going to become a source of life and energy for your community, and make all that much prouder to call Lami Town your home."

He said he was keen to see Lami residents continue to work in building Lami Town, in improving its standards of living and play a greater role in national development.