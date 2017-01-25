Fiji Time: 2:37 PM on Wednesday 25 January

Fiji 'special'

Maciu Malo
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

SOUTH African rugby sevens try scoring machine Seabelo Senatla believes the abundance of playmakers in the Fiji 7s team makes the outfit special.

The dreadlocked flyer says Fiji is one of the toughest teams he has played against because of its unique brand of 7s rugby.

Senatla said the pool game against Fiji on Saturday would be another assignment for South Africa.

"Definitely Fiji is one of our toughest opponents," he said.

"We know when we play Fiji we make it tough for each other which is great for rugby as a whole.

"They play a very good brand of rugby and they got wonderful stars and playmakers that can actually break the game at any given moment and that makes them special. Fiji also has some special individuals and a very tough team to play against. I think we know how they play, but it is still tough to stop what they bring. But we love playing against Fiji."

The 2015/2016 Sevens World Series Player of the Year understands there were changes to the Fiji 7s team, but he said this should not affect the team's performance.

"I don't know who is in the Fiji team now, they always change players which shows the amount of talent in the country.

"I don't know who will be playing in Wellington, but I am looking forward to play against anyone. New players in the team still spring surprises because that is what they do in all the tournaments. They have some talented individuals and I know they will have few this weekend."

Senatla reiterated the pool game against the Fijians would be tough for both teams. Fiji is pooled alongside South Africa, Japan and Australia.








