Minimum wage will consider workers contribution

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:35PM WITH the economy enjoying positive growth, it is only fair that Government economic gains are shared with Fijian workers.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate pledged the government would �continue to engage closely with relevant stakeholders and international best practices� when they assess the National Minimum Wage.

"This is consistent with Government�s obligations to afford workers their socio-economic right under Section 33 of the Constitution for "a just minimum wage," Mr Usamate said.

On the issue of a raise to the national minimum wage, Usamate said this was something Government needed to look at holistically.

"We need more social dialogue and to come to some agreeable solutions that everyone can deal with � including workers, employers as well as Government and the nation as a whole," he said.