Alleged bus driver rapist remanded

Update: 6:08PM A BUS driver charged with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl has been further remanded in custody.

Sanjay Naidu, 34 years old, is charged with one count of rape appeared before Justice Achala Wengappuli at the High Court in Suva today.

State counsel, Kimberly Semisi served the information and disclosures in court today. Defence counsel, Jitendra Reddy did not make any appearance in court today so the accused was advised to ensure that his counsel appeared in court on the next date.

The incident took place on November 12 while the driver was on his last trip and committed the offence along one of the bus stops along Princess Road in Tamavua.

The victim was alleged to have boarded the bus from Nausori and had fallen asleep missing her stop.

It is alleged the accused did not attempt to wake the child up and took her a bustop where he allegedly committed the offence

Naidu will reappear in court on February 14 to take his plea.