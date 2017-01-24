Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Tuesday 24 January

Buses checked annually

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Update: 6:07PM LAND Transport Authority (LTA) Acting Chief Executive Officer, Aptniko Vaurasi says bus conditions in the country are checked on an annual basis.

He stated LTA had issued warnings to bus companies to change or upgrade their fleets.

"LTA carries out the fleet check on an annual basis to ascertain which ones are in operation and those that are not. Several bus companies have been issued warnings already and few were suspended for non-compliance," Mr Vaurasi said.

Currently LTA is working with the Fiji Buses Operators Association (FBOA) to deal with bus conditions in the country.

"We work very closely with FBOA and we are currently reviewing the guidelines again for better service delivery," he said.

He highlighted one of LTA's main priorities was to address the issue involving E-Ticketing with bus companies.








