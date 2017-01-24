Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Tuesday 24 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Urwin awards three farewelled

CHARLENE LANYON
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Update: 5:58PM ETIVINA Lovo, Dr Lalotoa Mulitalo and Vincent Lal are the three recipients of the 2017 Greg Urwin Awards.

The recipients were treated to a reception at the Australian High Commissioner's residence in Suva this afternoon before they leave the country for a three-month placement in Australia at their respective host institutions.

A total of 24 Pacific Islanders have completed placements under the Awards in areas such as cancer research and palliative care, human rights advocacy, agriculture research, forensic accounting and bio-security since its inception in 2008.

The Awards were established in honor of the former Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIFS) and former Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu, the late Greg Urwin.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64820.6292
GBP 0.38930.3813
JPY 55.872552.8725
EUR 0.45440.4424
NZD 0.68380.6508
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka hits back
  2. Standing ovation
  3. Korovou flames contained
  4. Holy site on a hill
  5. Teacher postings
  6. Probe into alleged rape
  7. Social status determined by hard work, PM tells pupils
  8. Bullets find case
  9. NFP endorses Chand for parliamentary seat
  10. Urban drift 'ballooning' class sizes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  5. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  6. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  7. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  9. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  10. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)