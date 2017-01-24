Urwin awards three farewelled

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Etivina Lovo, Dr Lalotoa Mulitalo and Vincent Lal. Picture: Jovesa Naisua

Update: 5:58PM ETIVINA Lovo, Dr Lalotoa Mulitalo and Vincent Lal are the three recipients of the 2017 Greg Urwin Awards.

The recipients were treated to a reception at the Australian High Commissioner's residence in Suva this afternoon before they leave the country for a three-month placement in Australia at their respective host institutions.

A total of 24 Pacific Islanders have completed placements under the Awards in areas such as cancer research and palliative care, human rights advocacy, agriculture research, forensic accounting and bio-security since its inception in 2008.

The Awards were established in honor of the former Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIFS) and former Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu, the late Greg Urwin.