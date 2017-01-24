Waqabaca provides update on Fiji economy

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:51PM THE chief manager economics of the Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF), Caroline Waqabaca, today presented on "An Economic Update on the Fijian Economy" during a Fiji Institute of Accountants-organised seminar at RBF building in Suva.

She presented the latest economic data together with trends and estimates covering GDP, domestic production, foreign reserves, inflation, government finances, balance of payments etc.

"Fiji is a small Pacific economy that relies a lot on the developments in the international economy; this matter a lot for us; the growth of our trading partners also has an impact on our national economy," she said.



