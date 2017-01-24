Training available for coconut industry

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:50PM FIJI will soon be able to access training and implement awareness courses for farmers, processors in the coconut industry.

This was revealed by Pacific Community (SPC) Coconut Industry Development for the Pacific (CIDP) team leader, Karen Mapusua.

She said CIDP would help the industry in Fiji by developing range of programs that would develop the sector .

"CIDP will help build a supporting environment for the development of the industry in Fiji by providing a range of activities that will benefit growers, processors and exporters."

"For example training programmes on production, value adding and risk management. Its helping put in place some of the building blocks to reinvigorate the coconut industry which is so important to so many farmers," Ms Mapusua said.