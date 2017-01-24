Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Tuesday 24 January

Financial training to build Fijian SMEs

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Update: 5:41PM APPROXIMATELY 12 per cent of the total value of everything produced in Fiji in a year comes from small businesses, the value of which is $800 million according to the Bureau of Statistics.

This drives the work of the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organization (PIPSO) and is the reason it provides up to three financial training programs a year primarily for small business enterprises.

Its next such program will be held from February 7-8 in Suva, according to PIPSO communications officer Kristyn Lobendahn.

The workshops are based on a Financial Toolkit & workshop programme developed by Leslie Massey from Australian Volunteers International (AVI) who has been working with PIPSO since 2013.

?The programs are designed to provide capacity building for micro to medium size businesses, including youth groups, the unemployed, new entrepreneurs, women in business, retired employees and those seeking to understand and manage their businesses better,? Massey said.

"This may lead to business growth and preparedness to borrow from financial institutions." 

PIPSO aims to building strong and responsive businesses at national level in order to contribute to economic growth at a regional level.

The workshop will be run over two days and cost participants $60.00 per day inclusive of materials and refreshments. 








