Trading in Fiji TV shares suspended

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:09PM THE South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE) has today suspended all trading in Fiji TV shares effective immediately pursuant to Section 7.5 (iii) of the SPSE Listing Rules.

The SPSE has advised that the suspension is in light of the recent trading activity in Fiji TV shares where the share price of the security increased by 49 per cent as a result of a trade executed on the market on January 16, 2017.

"The SPSE Guidance Note on Market Surveillance requires the exchange to investigate any price fluctuations in a company's share price of greater than 10 per cent to ensure that such price movements have sound basis and are supported by information about a listed company that has been made publicly available," SPSE chief executive officer Latileta Qoro said.

She said as regulators, it was their responsibility to ensure that market integrity was maintained at all times and that transactions occurring therein made commercial sense.

In order to avoid any speculative trading in Fiji TV shares, SPSE believes that a trading suspension is necessary until SPSE fully completes its market surveillance process, she said.